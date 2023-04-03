 Skip navigation
Cameron Fleming visited with Jaguars

  
Published April 3, 2023 12:41 PM
The Jaguars are looking at an option for offensive tackle.

Cameron Fleming visited with Jacksonville, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Fleming, 30, spent the last two seasons with the Broncos. He started 15 games for Denver last year, playing 86 percent of the club’s offensive snaps — the most of any of the team’s players. Fleming appeared in five games with four starts for Denver in 2021.

A fourth-round pick in 2014, Fleming spent his first four seasons with the Patriots. He then played two seasons with the Cowboys and started all 16 games with the Giants in 2020.

Former Jaguars starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor signed with the Chiefs in free agency.

Fleming was No. 94 on PFT’s list of top 100 free agents .