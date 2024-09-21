Can the Steelers slow down J.K. Dobbins?

One of the best stories of the young 2024 season has come from the resurgence of Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins.

He’s leading the league in rushing, with 266 yards. On only 27 carries. That’s an average of 9.9 yards per attempt.

It’s not a new development. As a rookie in 2020 with the Ravens, he averaged six yards per carry, gaining 805 yards on 134 attempts. But for his injuries — including most recently a torn Achilles tendon suffered in Week 1 of the 2023 season — Dobbins would be regarded as one of the best running backs in football. He’s currently on his way to securing that distinction.

The biggest test to date comes against the Steelers on Sunday. But Dobbins has passed it before, three times.

In 2020, he gained 113 yards against the Steelers, on only 15 carries. In 2022, his first game back after missing six, he went to Pittsburgh and gained 120 yards on 15 carries. Three weeks later, he gained 93 yards on 17 carries against the Steelers.

That’s 326 rushing yards in three career games against the Steelers, in 47 carries. An average of 6.93 yards.

It’s no surprise that the Ravens wanted him back after last year’s injury. It came down to a choice between the two Harbaugh brothers.

“Baltimore wanted me to come back, but I just prayed on it, you know?” Dobbins told PFT by phone after Sunday’s win over the Panthers. “There was a time there I was like, ‘You know, maybe I should go back home to Baltimore.’ But no, God told me this is the place for me, and I need to go play with Coach Jim.”

How are John and Jim alike?

“They’re pretty similar but, you know, Coach Jim, he’s different,” Dobbins said. “He’s unique, man. He’s unique and I love his personality.”

Coach Jim surely loves Dobbins’s performance, so far. With quarterback Justin Herbert hobbled by a high ankle sprain, Dobbins could be the key to getting to 3-0, in one of the best games of Week 3.

Through it all, Dobbins is making only $1.61 million this year. If he keeps it up, he’ll be a very hot commodity in March — and he’ll possibly finally get the contract that he has yet to receive due to those injuries.