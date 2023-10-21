Cardinals activate Budda Baker from injured reserve

The Cardinals won’t see Kyler Murray’s return this week, but they do get safety Budda Baker back.

The team announced it activated Baker off injured reserve Sunday.

He has not played since the season opener, having injured his hamstring in practice in the lead up to Week 2’s game. Baker had five tackles in Week 1.

Baker is from Seattle, so he had targeted a return this week.

“It’s hard watching my teammates go out and me not being out there to communicate and be that veteran to boost my teammates,” the Pro Bowler said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “But it gives me perspective on the game of football and seeing certain game plans. I stayed going to meetings and watching practices to put my two cents in, but anytime I’m not on the field, I want to be on the field.”

The Cardinals also will have rookie defensive back Garrett Williams, who they activated from the non-football injury list Saturday.

Williams’ last game was for Syracuse against Notre Dame on Oct. 29, 2022, and he tore an ACL. He has worked at nickel cornerback and safety for the Cardinals since returning to practice.

The Cardinals also elevated running back Damien Williams from the practice squad a second consecutive week. Cornerback Bobby Price also was elevated to the 53 for Sunday’s game. Price serves as depth with both cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin) and special teamer Zach Pascal (neck) out.