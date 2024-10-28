Cardinals activate rookie DL Darius Robinson from IR

The Cardinals activated rookie defensive lineman Darius Robinson from injured reserve Monday, according to the NFL’s transactions.

“We’ll take it day by day with him and just keep working with him every day and hopefully improving every day and see where it goes,” coach Jonathan Gannon told Arizona Sports on his radio spot Monday.

The Cardinals had an open roster spot, so no corresponding move was necessary.

Robinson returned to practice Oct. 9, forcing the Cardinals to make a move to get him back on the 53-player roster by Wednesday.

The first-round pick injured his calf in an Aug. 22 practice and landed on injured reserve the following week. He also has been dealing with the death of his mother.

His return will provide the Cardinals with a boost in their defensive line. They have lost starters Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones for the year, and Roy Lopez, Khyiris Tonga and Naquan Jones all have dealt with injury issues this season.