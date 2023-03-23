Cardinals agree to terms with Josh Woods on a one-year deal

The Cardinals announced they have agreed to terms with linebacker Josh Woods on a one-year contract.

Woods, 26, spent the past two seasons with the Lions. He was a team captain last season and appeared in a career-high 17 games.

Woods made a career-best 14 tackles on special teams in 2022, with his 10 solo stops tying for fifth most in the NFL.

He is a five-year veteran who also has spent time with the Bears (2018-21) since entering the league as a rookie free agent out of the University of Maryland.

Woods has appeared in 54 games with one start in his career, totaling 28 tackles, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits on defense while adding 33 tackles and a fumble recovery on special teams.