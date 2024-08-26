 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_sfoutlook_240826.jpg
Where 49ers stand after 2024 NFL preseason
nbc_simms_bears_240826.jpg
Bears ‘have pieces’ to replicate Texans formula
nbc_simms_dkdivchamps_240826.jpg
Examining odds for defending NFL divisional champs

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_sfoutlook_240826.jpg
Where 49ers stand after 2024 NFL preseason
nbc_simms_bears_240826.jpg
Bears ‘have pieces’ to replicate Texans formula
nbc_simms_dkdivchamps_240826.jpg
Examining odds for defending NFL divisional champs

Other PFT Content

NFL: San Francisco 49ers-Rookie Minicamp
Report: 49ers knew Ricky Pearsall had a shoulder issue
NFL: AUG 24 Preseason - Steelers at Falcons
Chargers sign LB Frank Ginda, S Jalyn Phillips
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals backup QB Desmond Ridder clears concussion protocol

  
Published August 26, 2024 11:42 AM

After yesterday’s preseason game, Cardinals backup QB Desmond Ridder was in the concussion protocol. Now he’s out of it.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters today that Ridder has cleared the concussion protocol.

The Cardinals planned for Ridder to play the entire second half, but he was knocked out of the game by Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman, with a hit that was flagged for roughing the passer.

Ridder and C;ayton Tune are competing to be the Cardinals’ No. 2 quarterback behind Kyler Murray.