Cardinals backup QB Desmond Ridder clears concussion protocol

After yesterday’s preseason game, Cardinals backup QB Desmond Ridder was in the concussion protocol. Now he’s out of it.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters today that Ridder has cleared the concussion protocol.

The Cardinals planned for Ridder to play the entire second half, but he was knocked out of the game by Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman, with a hit that was flagged for roughing the passer.

Ridder and C;ayton Tune are competing to be the Cardinals’ No. 2 quarterback behind Kyler Murray.