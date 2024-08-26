Desmond Ridder is in concussion protocol

Desmond Ridder’s final bid for the backup quarterback job in Arizona was cut short on Sunday.

Ridder was set to play the entire second half, but was knocked out of the game with just over four minutes to play. Ridder took a hit from Broncos linebacker Dondrea Tillman that was flagged for roughing the passer.

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said at his press conference after the game that Ridder is in concussion protocol.

Ridder, who joined the team in a trade with the Falcons, is competing with Clayton Tune. Tune started on Sunday and then returned to the game after Ridder’s injury. Tune was 12-of-18 for 119 yards and an interception while Ridder was 10-of-16 for 111 yards.