Cardinals, C Hjalte Froholdt agree to two-year extension

The Cardinals have locked up one of their offensive linemen.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Arizona has signed Hjalte Froholdt to a two-year extension through 2026.

Froholdt’s deal is reportedly worth $12 million with $8 million guaranteed.

Originally a Patriots fourth-round pick in 2019, Froholdt bounced around a bit before starting all 17 games for Arizona last year.

He’s appeared in 48 games with 23 starts for the Patriots, Browns, and Cardinals since 2020.