Cardinals claim OL Roy Mbaeteka off waivers

  
Published August 12, 2025 05:14 PM

The Cardinals were awarded offensive lineman Roy Mbaeteka off waivers Tuesday, the team announced.

Mbaeteka replaces Valentin Senn as the team’s international player, with Senn now on injured reserve.

He has spent time with the Giants, Bears and Browns since coming into the league in 2022.

Mbaeteka, a native of Nigeria, did not play high school or college football.

He arrived to the Giants via the NFL’s International Pathway Program.

The Cardinals needed some depth at the position after second-year tackle Christian Jones hurt his knee Saturday against the Chiefs. Coach Jonathan Gannon said Jones will “miss some time” because of the injury.

Senn injured his neck in training camp, ending his season. The native of Austria played college football at Colorado and Connecticut.