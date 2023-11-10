Cardinals confirm Kyler Murray will start Sunday

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon said early this week that Kyler Murray will start at quarterback as long as all went well in practice this week.

It’s now Friday and there have been no unexpected snags for Murray over the course of the week, so Gannon went ahead and made it official at his final press conference before Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Murray will make his first start since tearing his ACL during a game last December 12.

“Honestly I’m excited for the guy,” Gannon said, via the team’s website. “I’ve seen what he’s had to go through the last eight months or so. And what he’s put into it and how bad he wants to be out there. The competitor he is, he wants to be out there with the guys and help this team win.”

The Cardinals also look like they’ll be getting running back James Conner back this Sunday and they’ll be hoping to keep both players in the offense for the rest of the season.