Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Cardinals cut Chris Banjo

  
Published February 23, 2023 12:04 PM
nbc_pft_gannonmurray_230217
February 17, 2023 08:42 AM
Mike Florio shares why, of the head coaching openings, he would have been the least interested in Arizona, and Peter King says that he doesn't have much hope that the Kyler Murray situation can be turned around quickly.

The Cardinals released veteran defensive back Chris Banjo on Thursday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

He played 13 games for the Cardinals last season, mostly as a core special teams player. Banjo played 287 snaps on special teams and 77 on defense.

Banjo has played 10 seasons, signing with Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2013. Jacksonville cut him, and he ended up playing all 16 games with the Packers as a rookie.

He also has played 23 games with the Saints in his career.

In his career, Banjo has played 131 games with seven starts and has 143 tackles, three interceptions and eight pass breakups.