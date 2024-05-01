 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftdraft_240430.jpg
PFT Draft: Best NFL wide receiver trios
nbc_pft_49erspossibletrades_240430.jpg
Lynch: SF ‘didn’t entertain’ trading Samuel, Aiyuk
nbc_pft_nfldraftwrs_240430.jpg
Which doesn’t belong and why: 2024 NFL Draft WRs

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftdraft_240430.jpg
PFT Draft: Best NFL wide receiver trios
nbc_pft_49erspossibletrades_240430.jpg
Lynch: SF ‘didn’t entertain’ trading Samuel, Aiyuk
nbc_pft_nfldraftwrs_240430.jpg
Which doesn’t belong and why: 2024 NFL Draft WRs

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals decline fifth-year option on LB Zaven Collins’ contract

  
Published April 30, 2024 09:27 PM

The Cardinals will decline the fifth-year option on outside linebacker Zaven Collins’ contract, General Manager Monti Ossenfort told Arizona Sports on Tuesday.

The move is not a surprise considering it would have guaranteed Collins $13.2 million.

“We’ve talked a lot about it here the last couple weeks. We’re not going to pick up the fifth-year option on Zaven,” Ossenfort told Arizona Sports. “We’ve had discussions with Zaven. We’re extremely happy with where he’s at and the versatility that he brings to the defense. We want to keep Zaven around here, it’s just the fifth-year option removes some flexibility in terms of the cap that comes along.

“We’re going to have some discussions here as we go. Love Zaven; love where he’s at; love what he brings to our defense, and hopefully we can keep him around here for a long time.”

Collins now is scheduled for free agency after this season.

The Cardinals drafted him 16th overall in 2021, and he began his NFL career at inside linebacker before the new regime moved him outside in 2023.

Collins totaled 3.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, an interception, three passes defensed and six quarterback hits in 17 games last season.