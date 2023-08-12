Cardinals delete video trolling Russell Wilson

After the Cardinals beat the Broncos in a meaningless game on Friday night, the Arizona social-media team tweeted a video trolling Denver quarterback Russell Wilson. Via SI.com, the Cardinals deleted the video on Saturday, after it generated millions of view.

The video featured the video of a passenger on a plane yelling “that mutherfucker is not real,” a video that went viral several weeks ago. The Cardinals’ version of the video then had a stretching Wilson superimposed over the video of the aisle in a plane.

It was a jab at last year’s story about Wilson doing high knees during a flight to London in 2022.

It’s unclear why the Cardinals deleted it. It’s also odd that they would have taken a victory lap after a game that means jack squat.

Then again, this year’s Cardinals probably need to celebrate their wins wherever and however they find them.