Jets firing GM Douglas is a 'reactionary' move
NFC West projections: SF, SEA, ARI, LAR
Why Giants will start DeVito over Lock

Cardinals first-round pick Darius Robinson is back at practice

  
Published November 19, 2024 09:57 PM

The Cardinals designated first-round draft pick Darius Robinson to return from injured reserve on Oct. 9. He practiced once in a limited fashion before his mother died.

On Monday, with the Cardinals coming off their off week, the defensive lineman returned to practice for the first time in six weeks.

The team does not have to release a practice report until Wednesday, so it is unknown how much Robinson did.

He could make his season debut Sunday in Seattle, though coach Jonathan Gannon committed only to taking it “one day at a time” in Robinson’s return from a calf injury.

“It’ll be good to get him out there,” Gannon said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “Been a long time. It’s been a tough road, with a tough injury. He’s working his tail off. He wants to get back out there.”

Robinson spent the team’s off week rehabbing at the facility.

He initially injured his calf Aug. 22, and the Cardinals were forced to activate him from injured reserve Oct. 28 before his 21-day practice window closed.