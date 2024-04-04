Cardinals have no comment on lawsuit filed by Terry McDonough and family

What a difference a year makes.

Last year, after former Cardinals executive Terry McDonough filed an arbitration claim alleging wrongful discharge against the team, the Cardinals went scorched earth with a lengthy statement that attacked McDonough, in various ways.

This year, after McDonough and his family have filed a lawsuit against various parties over the content of that statement, the Cardinals have nothing to say.

“We are aware of the complaint but have no additional comment as it is an active legal matter,” a Cardinals spokesperson said.

That’s what they should have said last year, because that was an active legal matter, too. If they had, they wouldn’t be dealing with this new active legal matter.