Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Cardinals hire Evan Marcus as head strength and conditioning coach

  
Published April 6, 2023 02:06 PM
The Cardinals have a new General Manager and a new head coach, and with that comes changes elsewhere in the organization. The team turned over its strength and conditioning staff and announced the new hires Thursday.

The Cardinals have added Evan Marcus (head strength and conditioning), Jason Benguche (assistant strength and conditioning), Everrett Gathron (assistant strength and conditioning) and Kyle Sammons (sports science coordinator/assistant strength and conditioning) to the team’s coaching staff.

They join Buddy Morris (senior reconditioning coordinator) and Mark Naylor (assistant strength and conditioning) on the Cardinals’ strength and conditioning staff. Shea Thompson last month was named to the newly created position of director, football performance.

Marcus arrives in Arizona from Cleveland, where he spent the past seven seasons on the Browns’ strength and conditioning staff. He also has worked in Minnesota (2014-15), Miami (2008-10) and Atlanta (2007) while serving as an assistant with New Orleans (2000-02).

Benguche has experience in the NFL, NCAA and private sector. He spent seven years as an assistant strength and conditioning coach with the Panthers (2013-19).

Gathron spent the past five years as an associate strength and conditioning coach at Ohio State following eight years (2010-17) at the University of Virginia.

Sammons spent seven seasons at the University of Washington where he worked as the director of sports science/reconditioning (2018-21) and also as an assistant strength and conditioning coach with the football team (2015-17). He was with STRIVE as the vice president of performance in 2022.