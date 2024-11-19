 Skip navigation
Cardinals LB Markus Bailey suspended six games

  
Published November 19, 2024 05:01 PM

Linebacker Markus Bailey will not be available to the Cardinals for their next six games.

The NFL announced that Bailey, who is on the practice squad in Arizona, has been suspended six games for a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy. He will be eligible to return for the final game of the regular season.

Bailey has appeared in one game for the Cardinals this season. He played 16 snaps on special teams in that appearance.

Bailey was a 2020 seventh-round pick by the Bengals. He had 73 tackles, a half-sack, and four passes defensed during his time in Cincinnati.