PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 5
nbc_pft_grudenupdate_251003.jpg
Court denies request for rehearing in Gruden case
nbc_pft_patsbills_251003.jpg
Can Patriots match up against Bills in Week 5?

Other PFT Content

Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Cardinals list CB Max Melton as questionable, activate DT Bilal Nichols

  
Published October 4, 2025 04:59 PM

The Cardinals added cornerback Max Melton to their injury report on Saturday.

Melton is now considered questionable to face the Titans due to a hamstring injury. Denzel Burke and Will Johnson are also listed as questionable, so the Cardinals may be thin at corner as they try to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Cardinals also announced that they have activated defensive tackle Bilal Nichols from the physically unable to perform list. Nichols has been recovering from a neck injury that has kept him out since Week 6 of last season. Arizona had an open roster spot for Nichols.

In addition to those moves, defensive lineman Zach Carter and offensive lineman Nick Leverett have been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.