Cardinals list Kyler Murray as limited on Thursday

Coach Jonathan Gannon said the Cardinals are preparing for Kyler Murray to start Monday night against the Cowboys. But they worked out three quarterbacks this week, and today canceled Murray’s media availability for Thursday.

So, Murray may or may not play.

The team listed him as limited in Thursday’s practice.

He was limited all three days in Week 7, listed as questionable and did not play against the Packers. The previous week he missed two practices and was limited on the final practice day before the Cardinals listed him as questionable. He was inactive.

Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum was the only Cardinals player who didn’t participate in practice. He had a rest day.

Safety Kitan Crawford (ankle), running back Emari Demercado (ankle), wide receiver Zay Jones (knee), defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (calf), linebacker BJ Ojulari (knee) and cornerback Garrett Williams (knee) were limited.