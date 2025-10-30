 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_seaatwas_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_bestbets_251030.jpg
Best bets for NFL Week 9 include Lions, Chargers
nbc_csu_cardsatcowboys_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Cowboys

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_seaatwas_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Seahawks vs. Commanders
nbc_csu_bestbets_251030.jpg
Best bets for NFL Week 9 include Lions, Chargers
nbc_csu_cardsatcowboys_251030.jpg
NFL Week 9 preview: Cardinals vs. Cowboys

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals list Kyler Murray as limited on Thursday

  
Published October 30, 2025 06:20 PM

Coach Jonathan Gannon said the Cardinals are preparing for Kyler Murray to start Monday night against the Cowboys. But they worked out three quarterbacks this week, and today canceled Murray’s media availability for Thursday.

So, Murray may or may not play.

The team listed him as limited in Thursday’s practice.

He was limited all three days in Week 7, listed as questionable and did not play against the Packers. The previous week he missed two practices and was limited on the final practice day before the Cardinals listed him as questionable. He was inactive.

Offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum was the only Cardinals player who didn’t participate in practice. He had a rest day.

Safety Kitan Crawford (ankle), running back Emari Demercado (ankle), wide receiver Zay Jones (knee), defensive lineman Walter Nolen III (calf), linebacker BJ Ojulari (knee) and cornerback Garrett Williams (knee) were limited.