Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Cardinals list QB Kyler Murray as questionable

  
Published November 1, 2025 04:34 PM

The Cardinals have issued their final injury report in advance of Monday night’s game against the Cowboys. And the situation played out exactly as expected.

Quarterback Kyler Murray was limited in practice on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with a foot sprain. He’s officially questionable for the game.

That’s all the Cardinals were required to do under the league’s antiquated and inadequate injury reporting rules. The fact that the Cardinals announced that Jacoby Brissett will start was not mandated by the rule.

It’s very tempting to think the Cardinals got a little nudge from the league office to go above and beyond the requirements of the rule. Especially since, as of Thursday, it seemed that the Cardinals were trying to run a shell game with the Cowboys over whether Murray will play.

Of course, there’s still an element of potential bait and switch. Coach Jonathan Gannon said Saturday that Murray could have a role on Monday night.

So the starting quarterback is healthy enough to play but he’s not healthy enough to start? That makes it either a soft benching of a hard pile of bullshit.

We’ll find out on Monday night. If we’re able to watch the game. I’ve got YouTube TV, too, and I currently have no idea how I’ll watch the Week 9 capper.