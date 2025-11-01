 Skip navigation
Jacoby Brissett will start for Cardinals vs. Cowboys on Monday night

  
Published November 1, 2025 12:30 PM

Once again, Jacoby Brissett will start at quarterback for the Cardinals.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s website, Arizona head coach Jonathan Gannon made it official on Saturday, announcing that Brissett will be QB1 when the club plays Dallas on Monday night.

But, Gannon added, starter Kyler Murray could “have a role” as he continues to recover from a foot injury — though that depends on how he gets through Saturday’s practice.

Gannon noted that Murray’s foot is not ready yet.

“We’ve been pushing, he’s been pushing,” Gannon said.

Murray missed Arizona’s Week 6 loss to the Colts and the club’s Week 7 loss to the Packers before the Week 8 bye. Murray was a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday.

Brissett has completed 64.2 percent of his passes so far this season for 599 yards with four touchdowns and one interception.

The Cardinals’ full final injury report of the week with game statuses will be released later on Saturday.