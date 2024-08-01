Cardinals’ Michael Wilson not missing camp to watch his Olympian fiancée Sophia Smith

Bears safety Jonathan Owens is in Paris today to see his wife, Simone Biles, compete for another Olympic gold medal in gymnastics. Another NFL player is taking a different approach.

Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson, whose fiancée Sophia Smith scored two goals for the U.S. women’s soccer team in their Olympic win over Germany, is staying at training camp rather than going to Paris.

Wilson said that if he were a veteran like Owens, heading into his seventh NFL season, he might have asked for time off to go to the Olympics. But Wilson is heading into his second season and doesn’t think he’s earned the right to miss training camp.

“It’s too important of a year to miss,” Wilson said, via ESPN.

The 24-year-old Wilson had a promising rookie season last year, catching 38 passes for 565 yards and leading the Cardinals with a 14.9-yards per catch average. His focus is all on an even better season in Year Two.