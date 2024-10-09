 Skip navigation
Cardinals open practice window for first-round rookie Darius Robinson

  
Published October 9, 2024 01:52 PM

The Cardinals are getting one of their key rookies back on the field.

Arizona announced on Wednesday that the team has opened the 21-day practice window for defensive lineman for first-round pick Darius Robinson.

The No. 27 overall selection of this year’s draft, Robinson suffered a calf injury in August and has missed the first five games of the season while on injured reserve.

The team now has 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster.

Additionally, Arizona has re-signed offensive lineman Austen Pleasants to its practice squad.