Cardinals open practice window for Jonah Williams

  
Published October 30, 2024 01:24 PM

Help is on the way for Arizona’s offensive line.

The Cardinals announced on Wednesday that the club is opening right tackle Jonah Williams’ 21-day practice window.

Williams suffered a knee injury in Arizona’s Week 1 loss to Buffalo and has been on injured reserve. He was on the field for just 22 snaps in that contest.

The Cardinals signed Williams, 26, to a two-year deal in March.

Via multiple reporters, Gannon also noted on Wednesday that the team is still taking things day-by-day with first-round pick Darius Robinson. He has been dealing with a calf injury and has yet to play this season. He did not practice all last week, but was activated as his practice window was set to expire.

The Cardinals will release their first injury report of the week later on Wednesday.