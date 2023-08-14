Cardinals place CB Rashad Fenton on IR, waive RB Stevie Scott

Cornerback Rashad Fenton won’t be playing for the Cardinals this season.

The team announced that they have placed Fenton on injured reserve on Monday. Fenton did not play in the team’s opening preseason game.

Fenton was a 2019 sixth-round pick by the Chiefs and he spent his first three seasons in Kansas City. He played five games for the team last year before being traded to the Falcons and signed with the Cardinals this offseason.

Fenton has 127 tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles in 49 career games.

The Cardinals also waived running back Stevie Scott. He signed with the team last week in the wake of Marlon Mack’s torn Achilles.