 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_facemasknocallv2_241025.jpg
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
nbc_pft_bearscommanders_241025.jpg
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
nbc_pft_cowboysfanstour_241025.jpg
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?

Other PFT Content

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals place edge rusher Dennis Gardeck on season-ending IR

  
Published October 25, 2024 03:46 PM

The Cardinals placed edge rusher Dennis Gardeck on injured reserve Friday, the team announced.

Gardeck tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Monday night’s win over the Chargers and will undergo season-ending surgery.

Gardeck, 30, totaled 22 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks in seven games.

He spent his first three seasons with Arizona as a special teams player, seeing no defensive snaps his first two seasons and 94 his third season. But he had played 45 percent of the defensive snaps this season.

The Cardinals did not announce a corresponding move, which likely will come Saturday.