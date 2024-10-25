Cardinals place edge rusher Dennis Gardeck on season-ending IR

The Cardinals placed edge rusher Dennis Gardeck on injured reserve Friday, the team announced.

Gardeck tore his anterior cruciate ligament in Monday night’s win over the Chargers and will undergo season-ending surgery.

Gardeck, 30, totaled 22 tackles, six tackles for loss and three sacks in seven games.

He spent his first three seasons with Arizona as a special teams player, seeing no defensive snaps his first two seasons and 94 his third season. But he had played 45 percent of the defensive snaps this season.

The Cardinals did not announce a corresponding move, which likely will come Saturday.