Cardinals place OG Will Hernandez on season-ending IR

The Cardinals placed right guard Will Hernandez on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced.

They signed offensive lineman Charlie Heck to the active roster from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Hernandez injured his knee in Sunday’s game against the 49ers when he was rolled from behind by 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa. Hernandez’s injury is season ending.

Hernandez, 29, started all five games for Arizona this season after starting all 17 last season.

A former second-round pick back in the 2018 draft, Hernandez has appeared in 97 games with 91 starts for the Giants and Cardinals in his career.

Veteran Trystan Colon replaced Hernandez on Sunday is expected to start this week. Rookie Isaiah Adams, who was inactive Sunday with a thumb injury, also could be an option.