MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cardinals re-sign Matt Prater, Corey Clement

  
Published March 14, 2023 12:46 PM
March 9, 2023 08:33 AM
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons analyze what the future holds for DeAndre Hopkins and examine why he still has some value to offer the right team, even if it’s not in Arizona.

Matt Prater will continue to do his kicking in Arizona.

The Cardinals announced that they have re-signed Prater on Tuesday. It’s a two-year deal for the veteran.

Arizona also announced their previously reported two-year deal with tackle Kelvin Beachum and a one-year deal with running back Corey Clement.

Prater has spent the last two seasons with the Cardinals and he’s gone 52-of-62 on field goals and 64-of-67 on extra points since joining the team.

Clement appeared in nine games for the Cardinals last season. He ran 15 times for 55 yards and a touchdown and caught five passes for 54 yards while also seeing time on special teams.