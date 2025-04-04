 Skip navigation
Cardinals re-sign OL Kelvin Beachum

  
April 4, 2025

The Cardinals have brought back one of their veteran offensive linemen.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Kelvin Beachum has re-signed with Arizona on a one-year deal.

Beachum, 35, has spent the last five seasons with the Cardinals. Last year, he appeared in 16 games with 12 starts, playing 72 percent of the offensive snaps in games played. He was also on the field for 11 percent of special teams snaps.

A Pittsburgh seventh-round pick in 2012, Beachum has played 179 career games with 161 starts. After playing his first four seasons for the Steelers, he was with the Jaguars for one year and the Jets for three before making his way to the Cardinals in 2020.