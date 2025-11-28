 Skip navigation
Cardinals release linebacker Xavier Thomas

  
Published November 28, 2025 05:53 PM

The Cardinals released linebacker Xavier Thomas on Friday, the team announced.

The return of Baron Browning from a concussion and BJ Ojulari’s return to the roster created a logjam at the position, and Thomas was the odd man out.

Thomas, a 2024 fifth-round pick, had appeared in four games this season without a defensive statistic. As a rookie, he had 2.5 sacks in 14 games, a forced fumble and a pass defensed.

Browning was a full participant in Friday’s practice and has no injury designation.

The Cardinals play the Buccaneers on Sunday.