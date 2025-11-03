Cardinals rookie DL Walter Nolen will make his debut in Monday Night Football

The Cardinals selected defensive lineman Walter Nolen III with their first pick in April. They will see him on the field for the first time on Monday Night Football.

The team activated Nolen from the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

“He does not look like he is tired or out of shape out there,” defensive coordinator Nick Rallis said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “Also, being able to go out and execute our stuff has been impressive. It’s hard to be out that long and execute mentally from a high level. Even if you are working hard at it, there is something different to being out there.”

Nolan could be on a snap count, considering he has not played a game since last season at Ole Miss. He injured his calf before training camp began.

“I feel I can contribute a lot,” Nolen said. “That’s just how I carry myself. I feel I can do whatever in the world. Whenever I get the chance to get back out there I feel I can contribute a lot.”

The Cardinals also activated cornerback Garrett Williams from injured reserve, where he had been since a Week 2 knee injury. The nickel corner has 11 tackles and a pass defensed in two games.

The team also elevated running back Michael Carter to the active roster for tonight’s game against the Cowboys. He joins Bam Knight and Emari Demercado as options in the backfield.

Carter has 35 carries for 97 yards and a touchdown in four games, adding nine catches for 77 yards.