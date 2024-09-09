 Skip navigation
Cardinals rookie WR Marvin Harrison a non-factor in NFL debut

  
Published September 9, 2024 04:40 PM

Marvin Harrison didn’t have the kind of day he expected, the Cardinals expected, Cardinals fans expected or Fantasy Football players expected. But the fourth overall pick was one play away from making a statement catch in Week 1.

The Cardinals had two possessions in a one-score game, and on one play, Harrison was so open that a still photo of the play shows him near the end zone with no Bills around him. It would have been a walk-in touchdown. Quarterback Kyler Murray threw elsewhere after rolling out and buying time and acknowledged he never saw Harrison.

“When you play football, there is a lot of stuff moving around, moving fast,” Murray said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “You don’t see everything.”

Harrison played 55 of 61 offensive snaps, the most of any wideout, but he had only three targets and one catch for 4 yards and one drop.

“They obviously were trying to take him away,” Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon said postgame. “But we had a bunch of guys catch balls, so that’s how our offense is going to be built. The ball should go where it should go depending on the coverage.”