Cardinals sign Marlon Mack

Veteran running back Marlon Mack has found a new team.

The Cardinals announced Mack’s signing on Friday. It’s a one-year deal with no other terms disclosed and long snapper Jack Coco was waived in a corresponding move.

Mack spent last summer with the Texans and then signed to the 49ers practice squad after being cut. He played two games for the 49ers, but got no offensive snaps, and then signed to the Broncos’ active roster. Mack had 16 carries for 84 yards and a touchdown and eight catches for 99 yards and a touchdown in six games with Denver.

Mack spent his first five seasons with the Colts and ran for 1,091 yards in 2019, but was not nearly as productive after returning from a torn Achilles he suffered in Week One of the 2020 season.

James Conner, Corey Clement, Keontay Ingram, Emari Demercado, and Ty’Son Williams are the other backs in Arizona.