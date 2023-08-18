Cardinals sign OL Braylon Jones

The Cardinals are adding an offensive lineman to their roster ahead of their second preseason game.

Agent Brett Tessler announced that his client Braylon Jones has signed with the team. There’s been no word from the team about the signing or any corresponding move.

Jones was undrafted out of the University of Houston. He has spent time with the Cowboys and with the USFL’s Houston Gamblers, but has never made an appearance in an NFL regular season game.

The Cardinals list Elijah Wilkinson as their left guard and Will Hernandez as their right guard. Dennis Daley, Marquis Haley, Lecitus Smith, and Lachavious Simmons are also on the roster.