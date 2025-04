The Cardinals have officially added an offensive lineman.

Arizona announced on Thursday that the club has signed Jake Curhan to a one-year deal.

Curhan, 27, spent last season with the Bears, appearing in 10 games with two starts. He was on the field for 40 percent of the offensive snaps and seven percent of special teams snaps in games played.

Curhan entered the league in 2021 as an undrafted free agent with the Seahawks. He’s appeared in a total of 39 games with 11 starts.