Cardinals sign Rashad Fenton

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals sign Rashad Fenton

  
Published March 30, 2023 12:15 PM
nbc_pft_hopkins_230327
March 27, 2023 08:29 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how there could be a shift within the league when it comes to paying WRs, similar to what RBs face, and what DeAndre Hopkins’ options are at this point.

The Cardinals have added some depth to their secondary.

Arizona has signed cornerback Rashad Fenton to a one-year deal, the club announced on Thursday.

Fenton was a Chiefs sixth-round pick in 2019 and was with the club until last November, when Kansas City traded him to Atlanta. Fenton played in two games for Atlanta after starting five for Kansas City last year.

He should help an Arizona cornerbacks group that lost Byron Murphy to free agency.

“I’m not going to say there is a need for me to do anything,” Fenton said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “Whatever the team needs me to do, I’m definitely going to do it. I’m looking forward to competing and helping the team excel at the cornerback position.”

In all, Fenton has appeared in 49 games with 17 starts over his first four seasons. He’s recorded 20 passes defensed with two interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles.