Cardinals sign TE Sage Surratt

The Cardinals have tweaked their roster less than a week before they’ll have to make the cut to 53 players.

The team announced that they have signed tight end Sage Surratt. Wide receiver Daniel Arias was released from the 90-man roster in a corresponding move.

Surratt signed with the Lions after going undrafted in 2021 and he has also spent time with the Chargers, but has never appeared in a regular season game. He’s also played in the USFL and UFL.

Arias spent time on the Cardinals practice squad last year. He played in both of the team’s preseason games, but he did not catch any passes.