Cardinals sign UFL special teams player of the year Chris Garrett

The Cardinals have brought linebacker Chris Garrett back to the NFL.

Garrett played one game for the Rams after being picked in the seventh round of the 2021 draft and spent time with the Vikings and Seahawks after being cut in August 2022. He moved on to the UFL this year and was named the league’s special teams player of the year after posting 14 tackles and two forced fumbles in that role for the St. Louis Battlehawks.

The Cardinals also announced the signing of defensive tackle T.J. Carter and the release of long snapper Joe Shimko.

Carter spent time with the Cardinals after going undrafted in 2020 and appeared in two games for the Rams in 2022.