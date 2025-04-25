 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_grant_250424.jpg
Grant will help ‘set the tone’ with Dolphins
nbc_pft_warren_250424.jpg
Tight end Warren slides to No. 14 for Colts
nbc_pft_booker_250424.jpg
Booker provides DAL with much-needed help

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_grant_250424.jpg
Grant will help ‘set the tone’ with Dolphins
nbc_pft_warren_250424.jpg
Tight end Warren slides to No. 14 for Colts
nbc_pft_booker_250424.jpg
Booker provides DAL with much-needed help

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals take DT Walter Nolen at No. 16

  
Published April 24, 2025 09:56 PM

The Cardinals went offense with their first pick in the 2024 draft and they went the other way this year.

Defensive tackle Walter Nolen was Arizona’s choice with the 16th overall pick on Thursday night.

Nolen transferred from Texas A&M to Ole Miss for the 2024 season and was a first-team All-American in his lone season with the Rebels. He had 48 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks over the course of the year.

The Cardinals will be hoping he can create the same kind of disruption as part of a defensive front that has also added Josh Sweat, Calais Campbell, and Dalvin Tomlinson since the end of the 2024 season.