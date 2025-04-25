Cardinals take DT Walter Nolen at No. 16

The Cardinals went offense with their first pick in the 2024 draft and they went the other way this year.

Defensive tackle Walter Nolen was Arizona’s choice with the 16th overall pick on Thursday night.

Nolen transferred from Texas A&M to Ole Miss for the 2024 season and was a first-team All-American in his lone season with the Rebels. He had 48 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks over the course of the year.

The Cardinals will be hoping he can create the same kind of disruption as part of a defensive front that has also added Josh Sweat, Calais Campbell, and Dalvin Tomlinson since the end of the 2024 season.