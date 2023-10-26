Cardinals take Kyler Murray off their injury report

Quarterback Kyler Murray continues to move closer to a return to active duty for the Cardinals.

Murray was listed as a full participant in practice on Wednesday’s injury report and he is not listed on Thursday’s report at all. That means his knee is no longer a consideration as he works his way back toward the lineup for the first time since tearing his ACL last season.

Murray is still on the physically unable to perform list and can remain on the list until November 8, so the change does not mean that he will necessarily be playing against the Ravens or Browns the next two weeks. It would suggest that the Cardinals are going to start ramping up his work with the first team in advance of his return to the 53-man roster and the starting lineup.

Linebacker Krys Barnes (hamstring), defensive lineman Kevin Strong (shoulder), and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson (neck) were out of practice for Arizona. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton (groin), wide receiver Zach Pascal (neck), and safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) were limited participants.