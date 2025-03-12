 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

49ers_defense.jpg
49ers remain favored in NFC West after mass exodus
nbc_csu_qbintrigue_250312.jpg
Fields gives Jets flexibility in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_wasfareax_250312.jpg
WAS setting offense up for success in offseason

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

49ers_defense.jpg
49ers remain favored in NFC West after mass exodus
nbc_csu_qbintrigue_250312.jpg
Fields gives Jets flexibility in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_csu_wasfareax_250312.jpg
WAS setting offense up for success in offseason

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cardinals tender Greg Dortch as a restricted free agent

  
Published March 12, 2025 05:27 PM

The Cardinals moved to hold onto wide receiver Greg Dortch on Wednesday.

The team confirmed that they have tendered Dortch as a restricted free agent. It’s the lowest tender, which carries a salary of $3.263 million and gives the Cardinals a right to match any offer another team makes for the wideout. They would not get any compensation if they passed on that opportunity.

Dortch joined the Cardinals in 2021 and he’s had a regular role over the last three seasons. He appeared in every game last season and had 37 catches for 342 yards and three touchdowns.

Dortch also averaged 9.6 yards per punt return.

The Cardinals also re-signed Zay Jones to go with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson at the top of their receiver depth chart.