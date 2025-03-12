Cardinals tender Greg Dortch as a restricted free agent

The Cardinals moved to hold onto wide receiver Greg Dortch on Wednesday.

The team confirmed that they have tendered Dortch as a restricted free agent. It’s the lowest tender, which carries a salary of $3.263 million and gives the Cardinals a right to match any offer another team makes for the wideout. They would not get any compensation if they passed on that opportunity.

Dortch joined the Cardinals in 2021 and he’s had a regular role over the last three seasons. He appeared in every game last season and had 37 catches for 342 yards and three touchdowns.

Dortch also averaged 9.6 yards per punt return.

The Cardinals also re-signed Zay Jones to go with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson at the top of their receiver depth chart.