Cardinals to release Chris Moore

The Cardinals have wide receiver Zay Jones coming back from a suspension this week and they are making space for him on the active roster.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team will release wide receiver Chris Moore on Wednesday.

Moore signed with the Cardinals in March and he appeared in all five games this season. Moore played 27 offensive snaps in those games and did not catch any passes.

Moore played 56 games for the Ravens, Texans, and Titans before coming to Arizona. He had 138 catches for 1,710 yards and eight touchdowns for those teams.

Jones signed with the Cardinals in May and was suspended under the Personal Conduct Policy in August.