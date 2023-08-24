Cardinals trading Josh Jones to Texans

The Cardinals have now traded each of their first two 2020 draft picks on the same day.

Arizona is sending offensive tackle Josh Jones to Houston, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jones has started 21 games for the Cardinals over the last two seasons. He’s appeared in 47 contests since he was drafted, including all 17 in each of the last two years.

Jones was the No. 72 overall pick in the third round of the 2020 draft. Arizona selected Isaiah Simmons at No. 8 overall that year and traded him to the Giants earlier on Thursday for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

The terms of the Jones deal were not immediately disclosed.

For the Texans, Jones will add depth to a spot where starter Tytus Howard is dealing with a hand injury.

UPDATE 3:30 p.m. ET: Schefter reports the Cardinals will send Jones and a seventh-round pick to the Texans in exchange for a fifth-round pick.