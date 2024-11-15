 Skip navigation
Carlton Davis broke his thumb at Thursday’s practice, will play with cast

  
Published November 15, 2024 03:27 PM

The Lions added cornerback Carlton Davis to the injury report Thursday with a hand injury. Davis said Friday that he broke his thumb in practice.

Davis told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free-Press that he will play with a cast on his hand Sunday against the Jaguars.

“I can still catch, somewhat,” Davis told Birkett on Friday. “Just small adjustments in the game as far as using my hands and I guess maybe being a little bit more finesse, not too aggressive. I honestly feel like when I get in the game the adrenaline takes over and I just don’t give a shit no more, that’s what I’m hoping or I think that’ll happen.”

Davis injured his hand trying to jam receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown at the line of scrimmage.

He made his first two interceptions of the season on Sunday night against the Texans. Davis also has 47 tackles, 10 pass breakups and two recovered fumbles in nine games as the team’s top corner.