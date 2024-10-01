 Skip navigation
Carlton Davis’ return of a DK Metcalf fumble leads to another Detroit TD

  
Published September 30, 2024 08:55 PM

Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf has three catches for 39 yards, but his effort to get extra yards cost Seattle.

The Seahawks drove to the Detroit 48 when Geno Smith found Metcalf for a 14-yard gain. Alex Anzalone had Metcalf wrapped up, and as he struggled for yardage, linebacker Jack Campbell knocked the ball loose from Metcalf.

Cornerback Carlton Davis picked up the fumble and ran it 49 yards to the Seattle 14 before Ken Walker pushed him out of bounds.

Three plays later, the Lions had a 14-0 lead.

Jahmyr Gibbs 1 yard before Jared Goff hit tight end Brock Wright for 10 yards to the Seattle 3. Gibbs then ran it in from there.

David Montgomery had the team’s first touchdown on a 1-yard run.