Carlton Davis: Texans game a nightmare come true

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the AFC offensive player of the week after setting a rookie record by throwing for 470 yards against the Buccaneers last Sunday and there have been plenty of other accolades thrown in his direction, but not everyone was celebrating Stroud’s outing.

Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis is near the top of the list of people who didn’t get a thrill from seeing Stroud throw for five touchdowns in Houston’s 39-37 win. Davis got beat for three of those scores, including Tank Dell’s game-winner with six seconds left in the game.

Davis called it “the worst thing that can happen to any corner” and also responded to former Buccaneer Ronde Barber’s comment that Davis and his teammates looked like the worst secondary in the league.

“It’s like a nightmare come true,” Davis said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “So anything concerning our performance negatively, [Barber’s] probably right. We watched the film together and we felt just so nasty. It was the worst to even watch. Like I didn’t even want to watch it. I almost wanted to close my eyes. But it’s part of life, it happened. You’ve got to own up to it and we’re not going to shy away from what happened.”

Davis said he knows he has to be better and he’ll get his chance to show he’s capable of that against the Titans this Sunday.