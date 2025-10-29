Carson Wentz: Even with the pain, I wanted to be out there

We learned on Monday that Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz will miss the rest of the season because of left shoulder injuries he suffered in Week 5.

Wentz tore his labrum and fractured his shoulder socket in that game, but played two more games while wearing a shoulder harness. Wentz was sacked five times and hit on several other occasions in last Thursday’s loss to the Chargers, which led some to question the Vikings’ attentiveness to his safety.

On Wednesday, Wentz said he never “felt unsafe” and that he was willing to play through the pain because he was enjoying being a starting quarterback again.

“Just being back in the role of starting meaningful football games, it’s fun,” Wentz said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “I’m not going to lie. It’s fun. It’s what I grew up dreaming of doing and all the things. And when you lose it for a little bit, it’s hard to want to give it up. So even with pain, and all the things that I knew were going to come with it, was I want to play. I want to be out there and I want to be helping this team however I can.”

Wentz won’t be able to help the team on the field anymore, but they’d welcome Wentz acting as a mentor to J.J. McCarthy as the 2024 first-rounder returns to action.