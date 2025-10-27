Report: Carson Wentz dislocated left shoulder, tore labrum in Week 5

Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz will undergo season-ending surgery on his left shoulder. The fact that didn’t happen two weeks ago is a testament to Wentz’s toughness.

It was known that Wentz initially hurt his non-throwing shoulder in a Week 5 game against the Browns in London. He was on the injury report for two weeks, though he was a full participant for five of the six practices and limited in the other.

Wentz wore a bulky shoulder harness in the two games he played with his injury.

The extent of his injury wasn’t known until now, though.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wentz dislocated his shoulder, tore his labrum and fractured the socket during the game in London.

In the past two games, Wentz completed 59.4 percent of his passes for 457 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. The Vikings went 0-2.