Carson Wentz has no hard feelings after a “tough ending” to his time in Philadelphia

  
Published February 3, 2025 10:25 PM

Chiefs backup quarterback Carson Wentz spent five seasons in Philadelphia. He made a Pro Bowl and won a Super Bowl ring.

The Eagles, though, traded Wentz — in a mutual parting — after former Eagles coach Doug Pederson benched him for the final four games in favor of Jalen Hurts.

“Obviously, it was a tough ending, without a doubt,” Wentz said Monday, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP. “It was the COVID year, too, so everything about it was just weird the way it kind of unfolded. A lot of great memories. Buying my first house, getting married. Those are the things in life. I had my first kid when we were living in Philly. A lot of great memories, a lot of good times. Winning the Super Bowl was amazing. A lot of memories and friendships that I’ll have the rest of my life. There are definitely no hard feelings. You wish it would have went a different way, all those things. But you can’t really kind of have any regrets on that front.”

Wentz has bounced around the league the past four years, playing for four different teams. He has started only nine games the past three seasons, including only two the past two seasons.

Once an MVP candidate, Wentz now is a journeyman backup. But he could have his second Super Bowl ring after Sunday, and it surely would be all the sweeter against his former team.