Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Carson Wentz struggles with Steelers’ pass rush, and Steelers’ offense capitalizes

  
Published September 28, 2025 11:36 AM

Last week, Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz looked comfortable running the offense. This week, the Steelers are seeing to it that Wentz is anything but comfortable.

Wentz has been sacked five times, thrown two interceptions and fumbled once. It’s an ugly performance by the Vikings’ offense.

Late in the third quarter, T.J. Watt intercepted a Wentz pass to set the Steelers’ offense up in excellent field position. That led to Kenneth Gainwell running for his second touchdown of the game and a 21-6 Pittsburgh lead. The Steelers are starting to run away with it.

Wentz is going to need to turn things around in a hurry for the Vikings to win this, and they’re running out of time.